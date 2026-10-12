This issue is packed with practical ideas to improve performance, wellbeing and partnership. Learn how to design an engaging dressage-to-music routine, perfect your showjumping warm-up and transform your posture through better shoulder alignment. Creative pole exercises keep cob types interested, while gentle daily activity helps older horses stay mobile. Care features reveal what horses wish their owners understood, examine the durability of ex-racehorses and offer strategies for managing owner anxiety. A solicitor explains how to avoid common livery-contract disputes, while the extensive tack and equipment special includes tendon boots, saddles and expert advice on bitting, pasture management, physiotherapy and feeding.