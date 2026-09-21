Your Horse magazine inspires its readers to enjoy every single second in the saddle.

Written by a team of expert equestrian enthusiasts who understand the day-to-day challenges and rewards of horse riding and ownership, Your Horse magazine is a great source of advice that will help you:

Improve Your Riding Skills

With inspiration from the best riders and trainers in the world, we will help you improve your riding, whatever your level or ambition.

Horse Care Advice

Expert tips and advice on all aspects of horse care, including common worries solved and modern day care and medical techniques explored and explained.

Buying Advice

Our trustworthy advice will help you spend your money with confidence on the best products for you and your horse.

Adventure...

Join us as we meet riders and owners around Britain and beyond, revealing exclusive stories and adventures in the process!

Your Horse is published 13 times a year, every four weeks, and has a cover price of £4.40.