World Soccer has been an institution of football journalism for over 60 years, building a reputation as the "bible" of the global game. It covers all corners of the globe, providing coverage on stories that other publications fear to tread. With hard-hitting opinions on football’s burning issues; global correspondents providing in-depth features and analysis on stories through the lens of those close to the scene; Talent Scout revealing tomorrow’s stars today; and essential previews of the World Cup and European Championship, World Soccer’s insightful writing reaches to the heart of the triumphs, scandals and controversies that constantly emerge in the greatest international sport of them all.

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