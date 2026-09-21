VWt Issue 172 - August 2026

Print Single Issue
One Issue
£5.99

Purchase a subscription

From £30.49
View Offers

What's in the issue

This issue follows the transformation of Stuart Colley’s working T6 Highline from detailing van to immaculate camper and show vehicle. Dave Turner explains why downsizing from a Crafter to a long-wheelbase T4 was the perfect move, while Gavin Prince combines travel, extreme sports and remote working in a plush off-grid Transporter. Another owner proves that buying a van without prior knowledge can still lead to a rewarding build. Travel features head to Calvados and follow an image-inspired French adventure, with relaxed show coverage from Dubs in the Orchard. There is also a visit to the VW Engine Company, owner stories, new products, project updates, classifieds and a free poster.