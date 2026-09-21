This issue follows the transformation of Stuart Colley’s working T6 Highline from detailing van to immaculate camper and show vehicle. Dave Turner explains why downsizing from a Crafter to a long-wheelbase T4 was the perfect move, while Gavin Prince combines travel, extreme sports and remote working in a plush off-grid Transporter. Another owner proves that buying a van without prior knowledge can still lead to a rewarding build. Travel features head to Calvados and follow an image-inspired French adventure, with relaxed show coverage from Dubs in the Orchard. There is also a visit to the VW Engine Company, owner stories, new products, project updates, classifieds and a free poster.