This issue asks what makes a Transporter a genuine keeper through Tom Assen’s carefully developed T6.1, created after years of performance-car ownership. Luke Hatton reveals the lessons behind his accomplished Highline Kombi 4Motion swamper, while camper converter Chris Tipton finally builds a feature-worthy van of his own. A bumper scrapbook celebrates hundreds of third-generation T25 and T3 models, and a European road trip shows the freedom offered by a well-prepared T5.1. Practical features cover an oil-and-filter service, sliding-door hinge replacement and fitting a Fiamma winch awning. Add owner stories, new products, show news, classifieds and a free double-sided poster.