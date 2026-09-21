This issue turns everyday Transporters into something extraordinary. Josh Durkan channels the spirit of the Golf GTI into a practical work van complete with Ferrari wheels, Porsche brakes and competition-quality audio, while Nigel Hart transforms an MOT-failed T4 into a fun camper. Meet a rugged T6 swamper inspired by the belief that life is too short and discover one of the rarest T3 variants, a distinctive Karmann Gipsy. Readers can also tour Fiamma’s Italian factory, explore a supersized Crafter conversion and follow a 2,000-mile Spanish road trip. VolksWorld Show inspiration, the latest products, project updates, news, classifieds and a free poster complete the issue.