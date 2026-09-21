VWt is a must read for all owners and enthusiasts of the Volkswagen Transporter, from the T4 model upwards.

Each 100-page issue is filled with great quality content, ensuring you know everything you need to about T4's and T5's. Designed with the reader at heart, you can indulge in product reviews, road tests, shop tours, transporter history and reader’s rides.



VWt is published every four weeks and has a cover price of £4.70.

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