VolksWorld December 2026 celebrates the creativity, individuality and passion that define the air-cooled Volkswagen scene. Highlights include a stunning ’62 Karmann Ghia Convertible built by the famous Koch family, a cherished ’51 Split Beetle acquired to honour a family promise, a rare pre-tag Meyers Manx buggy restoration, a radical tube-chassis drag Beetle, a slammed Type 3 Squareback, a hand-built VW-based sports special and an outrageous roofless Volksrod. It also features road-trip adventures, news and technical inspiration from across the VW world.