This issue leads with an exceptionally desirable 21-window Samba featuring rare double doors, alongside an imaginative handmade recreation of a Pre-A Porsche 356 from Indonesia. Custom Beetles and Buses include a French Manx buggy, a Dutch enthusiast’s first Cal Look build, a beautifully finished Belgian Karmann Ghia cabriolet and a patina-rich Westfalia riding on hydraulics. Technical coverage offers practical advice for lowering a Bay Window and traces the story from Scat Enterprises to Scat VW. Readers can also enjoy a new project buggy, classic components, archive finds, collectable models, insurance guidance and the latest parts and scene news from across the international air-cooled Volkswagen community.