This issue celebrates beautifully executed air-cooled Volkswagens, led by two rare right-hand-drive 1950 Split Window Beetles: one fully restored and the other preserved with its characterful patina. Meet the VolksWorld Show’s Best of Show winner, explore a pair of Cal Look ’69s built to exacting standards and discover a wild turbocharged Split that impressed at SEMA. Further features include a French Manx SR, a Hawaiian Double Cab restoration, a long-awaited custom build and an unrestored Razor Edge Karmann Ghia. There are also memories from the 2026 VolksWorld Show, unusual Baja accessories, collectible VW toys, archive curiosities and the latest scene news.