Vineyard November 2026 examines a remarkable harvest that saw many vineyards record their earliest picking dates on record following a warm, dry growing season. Features include wine tourism trends across England and Wales, the growth of Sussex wine trails, Newick Wine Estate’s development journey, Ortega wine recommendations, and preparations for the Vineyard & Winery Show 2026. The issue also covers climate resilience, vineyard agronomy, sustainability, wine industry innovation, awards success and opportunities for future growth.