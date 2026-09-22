Vineyard October 2026 explores innovation, sustainability and growth across the English and Welsh wine sector. Features include the planting of 2,300 Aligoté vines at Fairgrove Vineyard in Essex, the benefits of cover crops for soil health and biodiversity, and insights into the WineGB Trade & Press Tasting. The issue also highlights the launch of Figgy’s Fizz, a Kent sparkling wine created in memory of Chris Figgis, alongside advice on harvest, agronomy, viticulture, wine tourism and industry development.