Vineyard September 2026 explores the people, innovations and challenges shaping the UK wine industry. The issue pays tribute to renowned wine writer Matthew Jukes, examines the rediscovery of historic Spanish wine Fondillón, and visits Essex’s ambitious Missing Gate Vineyard. Features include harvest readiness and maturity monitoring, managing Botrytis risk, the rise of English Chardonnay, major WineGB award winners, export opportunities, vineyard technology, sustainability initiatives and the latest news from vineyards and wineries across Britain.