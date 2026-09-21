This issue explores how innovation and careful stewardship are shaping the future of British viticulture. At Brenley Farm, discover organic principles, soil-carbon capture and the use of field grafting to renew established vineyards without wholesale replanting. A Crouch Valley tasting offers a rare comparison of released and forthcoming wines, while leading London restaurants reveal how they communicate the story of English wine. Practical features cover precision-led crop protection, disease monitoring, soil loosening and trapping Spotted Wing Drosophila. There is also a world-first digital vineyard installation, wine-packaging insight, highlights from Fruit Focus, environmental case studies, regional news and the latest guidance from growers, agronomists and WineGB.