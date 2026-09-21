This issue combines new plantings, distinctive wines and major awards with practical guidance for growers and winemakers. Return to Artelium Wine Estate to discover its latest vineyards and releases, explore Graham Beck’s first English sparkling wine and experience the international atmosphere of the London Wine Fair. Technical coverage examines trellis design, balanced fermentation nutrition, precision spraying, equipment hygiene and the growing threat from Spotted Wing Drosophila. Readers can also learn how the grape spot market works, compare Priorat with England and meet Elham Valley Vineyard, where people develop alongside the vines. Award results, Welsh wine news, canopy management and pest-control advice complete the issue.