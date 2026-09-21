This issue visits picturesque Abingworth Vineyard at the foot of the South Downs and explores the patient development of its converted winery and visitor experience. Growers can prepare for upcoming funding opportunities with a practical guide to government grants, learn how to build a balanced canopy and examine integrated approaches to disease control. Further features consider vineyard nitrogen, undervine management, Spotted Wing Drosophila, affordable laser technology for reducing bird damage and the impact of fermentation and maturation vessels on wine style. There is also still Chardonnay and Pinot Noir insight, a unique English sparkling-wine dining experience in Bath, international perspective and the latest WineGB, vineyard and industry news.