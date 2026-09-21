This issue celebrates enterprise, practical viticulture and the growing appeal of English wine tourism. Visit Everflyht Vineyard as the Sussex producer marks ten years of building its wine business through a regenerative approach, then discover Yorkshire’s new trail linking ten leading vineyards. Essential growing advice covers the sixteen nutrients vines need, effective spray techniques, organic inputs and the correct handling of vines before and during planting. Readers can also join British growers touring specialist machinery factories in Germany, explore a fresh international approach to wine marketing and enjoy stories from Woodchurch Wine Estate and the Surrey Hills, alongside English wine news, agronomy insight and industry updates.