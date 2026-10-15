This issue goes inside Pilgrim Foodservice’s all-Mercedes fleet and its new Actros ProCabin tractors, before testing the popular DAF XD450 FTG at 44 tonnes. An American road trip visits Iowa 80, the world’s largest truckstop, while owner-driver Simon Chudyk explains how he built a successful business around his Scania 560S. Readers can preview the professional recovery industry’s Tow Show, enjoy decades of commercial-vehicle photography from David Halliday and revisit Scania’s evolution from the 2-Series to the award-winning 3-Series. There is also a look at trucks on film, a new M6 truckstop, driver-focused features, industry developments and the latest expert columns.