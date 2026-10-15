This issue pairs working-truck reality with enthusiast passion. Discover the story behind R&R Classic Trucks’ immaculate MAN TGS 26.480, then see how an Iveco Eurocargo powered by compressed natural gas performs in modern distribution work. A used-truck buying guide examines value, availability and the developing second-hand electric market, while MAN Trucks UK’s managing director discusses the challenge of growing the brand. A View from the Cab follows a demanding delivery to Turin, and event coverage visits the Ribble Valley Truck Run and the mental-health fundraiser Breaker Breaker. Plus, revisit Scania’s influential 2-Series, explore driver life, truckstops, industry news and the latest equipment.