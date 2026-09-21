This issue leads with one of Britain’s rarest bonneted heavyweights: J&F Bulk’s spectacular Volvo NH16.780. On the road, the Renault C440 8x4 tipper demonstrates its working credentials, while an in-depth look at Scania’s biomethane R460 considers a practical route to lower emissions. Fleet profiles chart six decades of Hamblion Transport and Bartrums Haulage’s major investment in Volvo FH Aero units. Readers can also explore the growing world of truck customisation, visit a well-equipped M6 truckstop and discover the International Harvester Lodestar’s unsuccessful British adventure. The latest industry news, driver features, health, events, kit and expert columns complete the issue.