This issue stages a Swedish heavyweight contest as top-power Volvo and Scania 4x2 tractors with extended cabs go head-to-head. Renault’s Range T High 520 is assessed as a comfortable, cost-conscious option, while fleet profiles celebrate 65 years of Mason Bros and 90 years of Aberdeen operator William Nicol. The Commercial Vehicle Show reveals a lighter, smarter and increasingly electric future, and Brands Hatch delivers unpredictable British Truck Racing action. Readers can also follow driver Matt Porter’s 230-mile charity ride, explore driver-interest issues and revisit a restored MAN 30.331 tipper. Add industry news, truckstop coverage and expert opinion from familiar trucking voices.