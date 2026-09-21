What's in the issue

Read by all levels of the trucking industry, this magazine offers you a unique mix of news, features, commentary and road truck tests, bringing it's readers fantastic coverage of all things trucking and road haulage. Many of Trucking’s writers and photographers are professional truck drivers, so there’s plenty of reader involvement, combined with free legal advice, training and a popular letters page.



Trucking is published 13 times a year (every four weeks) and has a cover price of £4.25. Subscribe now and save money on the retail price and get each issue delivered direct to your door.