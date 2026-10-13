November’s 164-page, bumper issue of Tractor & Machinery magazine is packed with even more essential content for vintage and classic tractor owners everywhere. The marquee feature looks at the agricultural world’s 4WD, articulated big-hitters, and how these powerful machines have been developed over the past 60 years. At the other end of the size scale we’re spotlighting the DIY restoration of a Ferguson TE-T 20 Industrial – a model based on the oh-so-popular Little Grey Fergie.

Another restored classic featured is the rare and interesting White 2-180, which was important from America and renovated in Shropshire over a three-year period. Elsewhere in the issue we’re celebrating the 60th anniversary of the underrated Muir-Hill 101, reporting on a fantastic range of classic combines at a working event, showcasing a superb County 1164 now enjoying its retirement and charting the development of that much-used farming implement, the cultivator.

The issue also features event reports from Farming Yesteryear at Scone Palace, in Scotland, Rural Times Past in Sussex and Tracks across the Field in Hampshire. In addition, readers can enjoy all the latest news from in and around the vintage and classic tractor hobby, another generous helping of restoration hints and tips in the Workshop section plus literally 100s of bargains to be found in the magazine’s enormous classified section.