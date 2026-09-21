October’s Tractor & Machinery magazine is packed with even more essential content for vintage and classic tractor owners everywhere. Highlights in this issue include a full buying guide on the oh-so-popular Ford 4000, a celebration of the International Harvester 434’s 60th birthday and a report on the wonderful display of Zetor tractors that was such a hit at this summer’s Tractorfest, in North Yorkshire.

There’s also a special report on a Sussex tractor club’s cross-Channel adventures in Normandy, an account from north of the border on the Bon Accord show in Aberdeenshire and a ‘Back to Basics’ look at classic tractor fuelling systems. Readers can also check on all the major ploughing matches taking place this autumn and catch up with the ever-vibrant Letters pages.

Finally, of course, readers can expect all the latest news from in and around the vintage and classic tractor hobby, another generous helping of restoration hints and tips in the Workshop section plus literally 100s of bargains to be found in the magazine’s enormous classified section.