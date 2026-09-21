September’s Tractor & Machinery magazine is packed even more of what vintage and classic tractor owners want and need. Highlights include a special, 30th anniversary special of the New Holland 50 Series/Fiatagri M Series models from the 1990s, the story of and enthusiast’s growing collection of Massey Ferguson 500 Series tractors, plus the fascinating development story of the round baler.

With the show season now in full swing, we have reports from the Ashby Magna Vintage Rally, the High Weald Steam Working Weekend and the stunning Minneapolis-Moline display at the Carrington Steam & Heritage Show. We’ve also a participant’s view of the Arlington Tractor Run, an investigation of the importance of using the correct oil in your tractor, more readers’ letters and a listing of the essential events in the month ahead.

Finally, of course, readers can expect all the latest news from in and around the vintage and classic tractor hobby, another generous helping of restoration hints and tips in the Workshop section plus literally 100s of bargains to be found in the magazine’s enormous classified section.