This issue launches into the summer rally season with colourful reports from Stradsett Park and Shillingstone, featuring everything from early Fordsons to modern classics. Buyers can learn the strengths and weaknesses of the Ferguson FE 35, while restoration coverage showcases a superb long-wheelbase County 1174 and continues work on the Lamborghini 1R, Fordson Power Major and Zetor 3045. Discover the rise of the Claas Jaguar forage harvester, the development of crawler tractors and a Dutch working day devoted to Ford machinery. There is also the Renault Ares 556, County’s early RNLI connection, electrical-fire repairs on an MF 135, auctions and hundreds of tractors for sale.