This issue celebrates classic tractors on the road, in the field and under restoration. Join more than 500 machines on the memorable National Vintage Tractor Road Run through Cornwall, meet ploughing champion Nigel Vickers and his Ford 5030, and revisit County’s 1978 demonstration tour in New Zealand. Practical coverage includes an affordable Massey Ferguson 65 buying guide, rally-season preparation and ongoing work on a Lamborghini 1R, Fordson Power Major and Zetor 3045. There is also a history of the square baler, a spotlight on influential mid-1980s tractors, the John Deere 6620 and hundreds of classics, auction results and prices in Tractor Mart.