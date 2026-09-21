Towpath Talk September 2026 focuses on the challenges and resilience of Britain’s inland waterways during a summer of drought, restrictions and infrastructure concerns. Highlights include emergency measures to protect canals, campaigns against waterway vandalism, progress on the Anderton Boat Lift repair programme and safety improvements at Pontcysyllte Aqueduct. The issue also celebrates canal heritage, restoration successes, volunteer achievements, boating adventures, environmental initiatives and community stories from across the network.