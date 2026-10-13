What is Towpath Talk?

Welcome to Towpath Talk, Britain's leading inland waterway newspaper and the heartbeat of our canal community. Whether you're a liveaboard boater, a weekend cruiser, a towpath walker, a gongoozler, a heritage enthusiast or simply someone who loves the quiet magic of the waterways, this is your monthly companion for everything happening on the network.

Every issue brings you the latest news from boating organisations, marinas, restoration and campaign groups and more nationwide, along with expert insights into the wildlife, conservation work and history that make our waterways so unique. We celebrate the people who keep the canals alive - from volunteers and lock keepers to traders, charities, engineers and everyday boaters - sharing their stories and their passions. Inside, you'll also find practical guidance, regular columns, and reports from right along the cut. Our Trader section remains the go to destination for buying, selling and discovering boating essentials. And above all, Towpath Talk keeps you connected - to places, to projects, and to a community that spans the entire country.

If you care about what's happening on the water, beside it, or because of it, you're in the right place. Towpath Talk is your window onto Britain's waterways today - and your companion for every journey ahead.

Why you should subscribe...

A subscriptions means you can enjoy everything the FREE newspaper has to offer by getting it delivered straight to your door. All you’ve got to do is pay for the postage, and we’ll sort the rest! It’s quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal under way or extend your current package.