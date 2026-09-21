Celebrating 250 editions, this issue combines dramatic first-hand stories with an important look at the pressures facing Britain’s waterways. Liveaboard boaters describe fleeing a fast-moving field fire through thick smoke, while separate coverage examines how prolonged drought is reducing boat movements and increasing strain on an already vulnerable canal network. Readers can revisit the Whitchurch breach six months on, investigate pollution on the River Trent and discover efforts to preserve canal heritage for future generations. There is also a colourful celebration of steam, narrowboats and traditional boating, alongside festival news, Canal & River Trust changes, restoration updates, environmental projects and community action across the cut.