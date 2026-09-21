This issue brings together urgent campaigns, remarkable discoveries and practical waterways heritage. Follow the fight to save a much-loved east London canal club from demolition, examine the rediscovered remains of the Severn Railway Bridge and learn what investigators believe caused the costly Whitchurch Canal breach. Traditional skills are celebrated through the centuries-old practice of “ashing up”, while restoration coverage visits the ambitious Montgomery Canal project and reports on improvements to the Ashby Canal. Readers can also explore plans for new facilities, meet dedicated volunteers and browse a packed 2026 events guide featuring festivals, rallies, open days and boating celebrations across the network.