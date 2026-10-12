Autumn is a time for adapting—and this year’s Collector’s Edition is built around exactly that. Cover star Lewis Read leads the way with Micro vs Massive!, taking a deep dive into rig mechanics and explaining why matching the scale of your hookbait and presentation to the way you’re feeding can make such a difference. From his beloved Hinged Stiff Rig over boilies to Ronnies, D-Rigs and more refined presentations over tiny food items, Lewis reveals when to scale things up, when to go small—and the little mechanical details that help turn pick-ups into properly nailed carp.

We’ve also got a Caster Special dedicated to one of autumn’s greatest baits. There’s Adam Penning’s Caster Raft Rig, Kev Hewitt’s biggest caster edge and five seriously tempting spod-mix combinations, plus everything you need to know about keeping, preparing and fishing these brilliant little baits.

Elsewhere, Rob Hughes heads back underwater to bust more long-standing myths, while our 25 Ways To Better Rigs is all about small changes that can produce big results. Oli Davies proves you don’t need all day to make things happen with a packed seven-hour session, and Mark Holmes is quite simply on fire: six weeks, three waters and an astonishing 158 carp.

There’s more from Julian Cundiff, who turns his attention to mesh PVA bags, while Richard Stangroom begins an extraordinary three-part winter campaign that eventually produced 48 carp, including 17 thirties to 39lb.