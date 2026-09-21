This issue brings together a lifetime of carp-fishing knowledge, led by Mark Holmes’ hard-earned lessons and Simon Crow’s ten insights from more than 500 venues worldwide. Rob Hughes examines feature finding from beneath the surface, while Julian Cundiff reveals the refinements behind his trusted bottom-bait rig. Learn how kickers and extensions improve presentation, adapt location and baiting for autumn, and get more from solid PVA bags, multi-rigs and hinged stiff rigs. A special boilie section covers bait size, shape, preparation, hookbait choice and effective feeding patterns. Plus, enjoy French fishing, catch-photography advice, bankside cooking, practical tackle and September’s newest bait and gear.