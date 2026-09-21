This issue explores the extraordinary lengths anglers go to in pursuit of carp, alongside practical lessons for pressured and intimate venues. Simon Crow shares decades of experience on small waters, while Julian Cundiff explains how to maximise real-world overnight sessions. Discover Oli Davies’ organised barrow system, prepare a powerful summer particle mix and learn how depth and wind affect accurate bait placement. Rob Hughes investigates fishing in weed, with further advice on crayfish avoidance, the Depth Charge PVA system, chod rigs and a simple but effective presentation. There are also night-photography tips, surface baits, affordable reels, summer essentials, sonar technology and the latest bivvies and bankside gear.