This issue is a complete guide to making the most of summer carp fishing. Eleven leading anglers share 25 hot-weather tips, while Jon “Shoes” Jones examines a method that often plays second fiddle to PVA bags. Learn how to create an irresistible sloppy spod mix, choose between micro and massive presentations, improve bite indication and sharpen hooks effectively. Phil Braun discusses old carp, difficult waters and keeping soul in angling, while Tom Maker explains how to approach a new syndicate. There is also surface-fishing advice, Bushwhacker essentials, supermarket bait ideas, self-take photography and reviews of short-session shelters, reels, bivvies and other new gear.