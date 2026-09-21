This issue focuses on adaptable angling, with Oz Holness revealing the baiting system he uses to respond quickly to changing conditions. Oli Davies explains how to find clear areas, present rigs and land carp safely in weed, while Rob Hughes investigates line lay and the difference between tight and slack lines. Readers can master hemp-ball hookbaits, particle preparation, gravel-pit features and efficient one-night sessions, plus learn the most common mistakes seen on day-ticket waters. There is also a named-angler challenge, advice on locked-up fishing and catch photography, warm-weather tips, spod-mix ideas, bait care and a packed selection of new tackle and products.