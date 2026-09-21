This issue is packed with proven ideas for catching more carp at home and abroad. Tom Maker presents a complete three-rods-on-a-spot masterclass, while Rob Hughes goes beneath the surface to reveal what really happens when anglers bait up. Learn how Oli Davies locates and fishes gravel, revisit the dependable snowman rig with Oz Holness and discover 39 ways to improve a French carp holiday. There is also advice on PVA bags, hookbait attraction, lead choice, self-take photography and understanding carp behaviour. Add Mark Holmes’ diary, forgotten favourite rigs, intelligent indication and a round-up of the month’s latest bait and tackle.