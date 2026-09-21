WHAT IS TOTAL CARP?

The UK's biggest-selling carp magazine.

If you are new to carp fishing or simply want to improve and catch more carp, there is only one magazine for you - Total Carp.



WHY YOU SHOULD SUBSCRIBE...

A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as making a major saving on the cover price and FREE postage. It's quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal under way or extend your current package.

Publication Frequency

Total Carp magazine is four-weekly:

13 Issues = 1 Year

26 Issues = 2 years