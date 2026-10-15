On-sale 23rd October 2026

MASTER YOUR MENOPAUSE! Cover star Lisa Faulkner opens up about her recent breast cancer scare, and how food as at the heart of her marriage to chef John Torode * Boost your immunity – with food, fitness and calming mindset tips * Improve your heart health – all by activating your calf muscles! * Master your mindset to sleep better! * Have we all reached health optimisation overwhelm? We investigate * Reduce stress in simple steps with the nervous system reset * Could high cortisol be causing your weight gain? Find out what to do about it * The rise of analogue living – why listening bars and vinyl are back on top * Pelvic organ prolapse – what it is and what to do about it * Fit and fab at 50 – the women loving hyrox! Plus 16 pages of food, recipes, beauty tips and more!



