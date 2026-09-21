EASY WAYS TO BE HEALTHY! Cover star Davina McCall on her recent health scares plus why she loves growing older * Future proof your body with this at-home workout * Eat well to protect your brain * How functional mushrooms can help you feel calm and focused * Improve your love life by changing your self-talk * Discover the downsides of taking PPI medication * Give yourself a natural face-lift with lymphatic massage * 7 super-healthy recipes * And much more!

Feel great in midlife with our August issue of Top Santé, packed with health, fitness, nutrition and beauty advice to feel and look well.