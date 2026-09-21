Top Sante August 2026

Print Single Issue
One Issue
£5.99

Purchase a subscription

From £24.99
View Offers

What's in the issue

This issue is filled with upbeat advice for feeling healthy, happy and confident. Fitness advocate Lavina Mehta MBE explains how strength training transformed her body and mind, while a full-body resistance-band workout makes toning accessible at home. Experts share strategies for controlling emotional eating, protecting digestive health while travelling and maintaining weight after stopping GLP-1 medication. Further features explore fibre-rich eating, joyful wellness communities, pelvic-floor fitness and preventing menopausal hair thinning. Beauty guidance includes overnight skincare and natural-ageing advice, while the food section offers high-fibre breakfasts, cooling dishes for hot flushes and four colourful summer salads to help you reach your five-a-day.