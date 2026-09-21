This issue is filled with upbeat advice for feeling healthy, happy and confident. Fitness advocate Lavina Mehta MBE explains how strength training transformed her body and mind, while a full-body resistance-band workout makes toning accessible at home. Experts share strategies for controlling emotional eating, protecting digestive health while travelling and maintaining weight after stopping GLP-1 medication. Further features explore fibre-rich eating, joyful wellness communities, pelvic-floor fitness and preventing menopausal hair thinning. Beauty guidance includes overnight skincare and natural-ageing advice, while the food section offers high-fibre breakfasts, cooling dishes for hot flushes and four colourful summer salads to help you reach your five-a-day.