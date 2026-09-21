Make the most of the social season with this issue’s practical guide to summer wellbeing. Lisa Snowdon discusses prioritising health after 50, while experts explain how to maintain healthy habits, avoid jet lag and manage intimate health concerns when travelling. Mental wellbeing features explore using mindset to improve fitness, handling anger caused by overload and one reader’s experience of healing trauma through equine therapy. Discover summer fragrances, facial-firming treatments and the latest skincare, alongside advice for staying active on holiday. Delicious breakfast bowls, protein guidance and easy fibre-rich meals provide nourishing inspiration, while an uplifting paddleboarding story shows how movement can create an entirely new beginning.