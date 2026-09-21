This issue offers practical ways to feel stronger, healthier and more confident through midlife. Andrea McLean discusses rebuilding her career and wellbeing, while experts examine fasting for longevity, creatine’s brain-and-body benefits, joint-supporting herbs and the causes of midlife weight gain. Readers can learn how alcohol affects sleep, hormones and fitness, reduce everyday plastic exposure and improve posture with a simple upper-back workout. Beauty coverage focuses on summer body care and lasting hydration, complemented by outdoor exercise inspiration and natural activewear. The food section serves up quick six-ingredient lunches and satisfying vegetable-packed meals designed to support healthy weight management.