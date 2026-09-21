Purchase a subscription
Top Santé is packed with realistic, life-enhancing tips on everything from health and fitness to food and beauty.
With a balanced diet, effective exercise and a positive mind-set you can stay younger for longer – inside and out. Subscribe for expert advice and support, every four weeks.
Great reasons to subscribe:
· Receive every issue delivered to your door with free UK delivery
· Save money on the shop price
· Never miss an issue
Top Santé is published 13 times a year and has a cover price of £4.20.