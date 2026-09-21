Top Santé is packed with realistic, life-enhancing tips on everything from health and fitness to food and beauty.

With a balanced diet, effective exercise and a positive mind-set you can stay younger for longer – inside and out. Subscribe for expert advice and support, every four weeks.

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Top Santé is published 13 times a year and has a cover price of £4.20.