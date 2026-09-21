Embrace the colour and character of autumn with a richly varied celebration of English heritage, landscape and culture. Tour historic Billesley Manor, explore Dedham Vale during the 250th anniversary of John Constable’s birth and enjoy a seasonal escape to Thornbury Castle. Features celebrate actress Hayley Mills, thriller writer Len Deighton and 100 years of Winnie-the-Pooh, while traditional crafts come alive through Suffolk lighting and the ancient art of straw plaiting. Discover the mysterious Hellfire Caves, a remarkable railway restoration and the influence of the Great Exhibition, alongside hidden London, Lower East Coast destinations, English wines, poetry, wildlife, churches and seasonal gardening inspiration.