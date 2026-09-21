Celebrate England at its most inviting with an issue filled with beautiful landscapes, heritage and nostalgia. Explore the magnificent gardens and collections of Waddesdon Manor, discover coastal inspiration in Padstow and tour favourite summer destinations along the East Coast. Cultural features investigate Shakespeare’s enduring influence, the stories of London’s two Old Vic theatres and the military secrets of Orford Ness. The issue also remembers the scorching summer of 1976, Marilyn Monroe’s memorable stay in England and children’s author Alison Uttley. Further highlights include wildlife-rich churchyards, Cotswold spirits, Margate, Brontë country, English wines, poetry, gardening and the fascinating history of the V&A.