For all who love our green and pleasant land







What is This England?

This England is the quarterly magazine for everyone who loves England’s scenery, heritage, history and people.

Launched in 1968 with the light-hearted slogan, “as refreshing as a pot of tea” and with a mission of “poetry not politics”, it is packed with absorbing articles, beautiful photography and uplifting stories and poems celebrating all that is best about England.



Why you should subscribe...

A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as making a major saving on the cover price and FREE postage. It is quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal underway or extend your current package.