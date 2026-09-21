The Railway Magazine September 2026 covers the latest developments across Britain’s railway network, combining main line operations, industry news and preservation stories. Highlights include major rolling stock and infrastructure updates, heritage railway developments, steam locomotive restoration progress and the evolving future of rail transport. Features revisit significant moments from railway history, profile notable locomotives and routes, and report on preservation projects around the country. The issue also includes fleet news, excursions, events and expert commentary on the modern railway industry.