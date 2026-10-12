Subscribe
AboutShopFAQsLook inside

The Railway Magazine

The Railway Magazine: Modern and steam - the whole rail scene in one magazine.

What is the Railway Magazine?

Welcome to The Railway Magazine, the most authoritative rail publication in Britain today. We pride ourselves on our news content and unique blend of award-winning trackside photography, features, interviews and exclusives. Our wide-ranging coverage of the rail industry and heritage railways, past and present, is second to none and we'd love to welcome you on board. 

Why subscribe to the Railway Magazine?

A subscription means you can enjoy all of this, plus plenty of other benefits such as making a major saving on the cover price and FREE postage. It's quick and easy to sign up and, whether you do it online or over the phone, our team is ready and waiting to get your new deal under way or extend your current package.

The Railway Magazine Digital Archive

 

Subscribers to The Railway Magazine now enjoy unlimited access to the publication’s new digital archive.

About the archive – Get unlimited access to The Railway Magazine digital archive online, on your computer, tablet and smartphone. With more than 100 years’ worth of back issues available, newly digitised editions are added regularly. The collection is fully searchable, you can click to zoom and turn pages and images are all high-resolution where available.

Existing subscribers – using your current subscription details, you can access the archive.  Click here to login to your My Account  (You will need your Customer ID number, surname and postcode) and follow the instructions.

So don't miss out - get involved and take out your magazine subscription now!

The Railway Magazine

This is a gift to start after Christmas

Annual Subscription
12 issues / billed once per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£53.99
33% saving
£4.50 an issue (incl. postage)
3 Year Subscription
36 issues / one off payment
£165.99
31% saving
£4.61 an issue (incl. postage)
2 Year Subscription
24 issues / one off payment
£112.99
30% saving
£4.71 an issue (incl. postage)

6 Monthly Subscription
6 issues / billed twice per year by continuous credit card or debit card payments

£28.99
28% saving
£4.83 an issue (incl. postage)
1 Year Subscription
12 issues / one off payment
£59.99
25% saving
£5.00 an issue (incl. postage)

Single issue
One issue

£5.70 an issue
£5.70
View all single issues


Single Issues
The Railway Magazine single issues
Merchandise
The Railway Magazine products
Guides & Specials
The Railway Magazine guides and specials
Books
The Railway Magazine books

Merchandise

> View All
The Railway Magazine Binder
From £13.99
Back Issue The Railway Magazine
From £5.60

Guides and Specials

> View All


Frequently Asked Questions

Simply select the Subscribe option above, then select the Region (UK, Europe, North America or Rest of World) that you would like the subscription delivered to. The price of your subscription will adjust to reflect the delivery destination.

If you take out the rolling subscription offer, this will automatically renew itself until you tell us to cancel, which you can do at any time.

If you make a one-off payment, the subscription will not auto renew but we will contact you to remind you to renew.



Look Inside